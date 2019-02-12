Search

Joggers’ Reeves sets new half-marathon best

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 March 2019

Havering 90 Joggers members at the Thames Riverside 20 (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Havering 90 Joggers members at the Thames Riverside 20 (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Havering 90 Joggers’ Joanne Reeves set a new personal best at the Thorpe & Egham half marathon, an event which also saw club colleague Christina Clementson in action.

Mark Dalby and Anne Harris were also in half-marathon action as they took in the Grand Brighton event, while Lisa Gaskin took in the Dartford half marathon.

Sue Spong was second in the F55 category at the Essex 20 race, while nine Joggers completed the Thames Riverside 20.

Recent parkruns at a variety of locations have seen new personal bests for Antonio Pecoraro (18.21), Guy Hildreth (19.51), John Evetts (22.24), Andrew Houseago (22.44), Susie Warren (26.15), Richard Cossey (28.47), John Ford (29.24), Linda Cooper (29.44), Caroline Cross (30.02), Caroline Wilson (30.44), Kerry Curtis (32.16), Janet Shaw (32.36), Janice Cossey (33.06) and Danielle Charman (47.03).

Havering ’90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

