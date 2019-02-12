Search

Joggers finish first at final South Essex League race

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 February 2019

The Havering 90 Joggers squad at the Valentine's Chase The Moon 10k (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

The Havering 90 Joggers squad at the Valentine's Chase The Moon 10k (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Havering 90 Joggers finished first in Division Two at the final South Essex Cross Country League race of the season.

Emma Bolton, Martin Chester, George Dixon, Dan Elwood, Gary Flint, Ellie Mole, Kate Pettit, Jodie Schubert and Barry Smith made up the scoring teams for Joggers.

Elaine Richardson (26.46), Green (28.55), Caroline Hall-Cross (30.57), Suzanne Green (31.10), Brian Cross (31.41), Linda Cooper (32.22) and Kerry Curtis (33.03) all set new personal bests at various different parkruns.

At the Valentine’s Chase The Moon 10k, there were new personal bests for Andrew Houseago (47.32), Emma Bolton (50.22), Chris Thomas (53.39), Lara Harradine (53.50), Laura Thomas (61.16) and Maggie Score (64.14), while Brian Parish (50.21) also took part.

Lisa Gaskin took in the Test Track 10 in Dunton; James Blogg ran the Hampton Court half marathon and Stephen Walsh completed the Hare & Tortoise half marathon.

Joaquin Polo completed 29.5 miles at the Heroes & Villains Challenge in Kent, where he was joined by five club mates.

