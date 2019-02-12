Search

Havering 90 Joggers have fun in Barcelona sun

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 February 2019

Havering 90 Joggers face the camera at the Barcelona half marathon (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Archant

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Haveirng 90 Joggers face the camera at the South Essex Cross-Country League meet in Weald Country Park (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)Haveirng 90 Joggers face the camera at the South Essex Cross-Country League meet in Weald Country Park (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

A team of 25 Havering 90 Joggers members headed to Spain at the weekend to take part in the eDreams Barcelona Half Marathon.

The event, which took place on Sunday, attracted a field of over 16,000 and took in many of the Spanish city’s most iconic locations.

Among the Joggers in action, Melanie Green, Guy Hildreth, Louise Pollock and Barry Smith all set new personal bests for a half-marathon.

Kate Pettit and Brian Cross both completed their first half-marathon, while George Dixon clocked 79 minutes and 33 seconds to place 516th.

Closer to home, 22 Joggers were in action at the latest South Essex Cross Country League in Weald Country Park match in Weald Country Park.

Rob Warner came first tin his race while Joggers placed fourth in the team competition despite the weather making conditions difficult.

Various parkruns across the local area also saw 32 Joggers members compete in the past week.

