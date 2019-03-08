Search

Havering '90 Joggers members represent club at marathons and half marathons

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 October 2019

H90J at the ELVIS race. Picture: H90J

H90J at the ELVIS race. Picture: H90J

Archant

Havering '90 Joggers (H90J) members have represented the club at several different marathons and half marathons over the past week.

H90J at the Essex Cross Country Relay. Picture: H90JH90J at the Essex Cross Country Relay. Picture: H90J

Christina Clementson and Joanne Reeves took part in the Blenheim Half Marathon, James Blogg entered the Windsor Half Marathon and Denis Mole competed in Stowmarket Half Marathon, placing second in his age category.

H90J also took part in the Essex Cross Country Relay, entering two men's teams and one women's teams. The men came 45th and 54th, while the women came 27th.

East London Fives Interclub Series (ELVIS) came to a close for 2019 with the final race at Valentines Park hosted by East London Runners and saw 28 Havering '90 Joggers participate.

Kerry Houseago, Sue Campbell, Kerry Curtis and Steve Constantinou all set new personal bests.

49 members also took part in parkruns including Moors Valley, Raphael Park, Barking, Chelmsford, Harrow Lodge, Thurrock, South Woodham Ferrers and Foots Cray Meadows.

Carol Nelson (27:23), Steve Constantinou (23:19) and Tony Gray (25:07) all got personal bests.

Members Mark Dalby, Lucy Burdett and Ron Seddon completed their 200th parkrun at Harrold Lodge.

