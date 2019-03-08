Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering '90 Joggers members go global

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 April 2019

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J)

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J)

Archant

Plenty of the club’s athletes were action both at home and abroad in the past week

Havering '90 Joggers athletes have been globetrotting this week with members in action around the world.

Joaquin Polo ran a 50k ultra-marathon in Spain, which featured 11,000ft of climbing, in 13 hours.

Joanne Reeves, meanwhile, ran the Boston Marathon in three hours and 40 minutes, before taking part in the Jamaica Pond parkrun with Christina Clementson.

Closer to home, James Blogg, Lucy Burdett, Ron Dobie and Kevin Flower ran the Brighton marathon, while Matthew Keyworth took part in the Regents Park Spring half-marathon.

There were 57 club members running at ten different parkruns on Saturday, with Gary Flint (20.29), Andrew Houseago (22.25), Kate Pettit (24.38), Leila Moussaoui (24.46) Eleanor Mole (25.39), Tony Gray (26.37) and Kerry Curtis (31.32), all beating their previous best times.

Havering '90 Joggers meet every Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering ‘90 Joggers members go global

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J)

Athletics: Havering egded out in Southern League opener

Mayi Hughes of Havering AC

Friends of Amy’s Park fundraising for a bench in memory of Jodie

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

Cricket: Essex ease past Glamorgan in Royal London One-Day Cup

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

Urchins boss Stimson taking positives out of ‘frustrating’ Whitehawk defeat at home

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Whitehawk (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists