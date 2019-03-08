Havering '90 Joggers members go global

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J) Archant

Plenty of the club’s athletes were action both at home and abroad in the past week

Havering '90 Joggers athletes have been globetrotting this week with members in action around the world.

Joaquin Polo ran a 50k ultra-marathon in Spain, which featured 11,000ft of climbing, in 13 hours.

Joanne Reeves, meanwhile, ran the Boston Marathon in three hours and 40 minutes, before taking part in the Jamaica Pond parkrun with Christina Clementson.

Closer to home, James Blogg, Lucy Burdett, Ron Dobie and Kevin Flower ran the Brighton marathon, while Matthew Keyworth took part in the Regents Park Spring half-marathon.

There were 57 club members running at ten different parkruns on Saturday, with Gary Flint (20.29), Andrew Houseago (22.25), Kate Pettit (24.38), Leila Moussaoui (24.46) Eleanor Mole (25.39), Tony Gray (26.37) and Kerry Curtis (31.32), all beating their previous best times.

Havering '90 Joggers meet every Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.