Havering '90 Joggers members compete in marathons across the world

Havering 90 Joggers' Bruce Mail and Pam Howard at the Cologne Marathon. Picture: H90J Archant

Havering '90 Joggers' Bruce Knowles beat his personal best at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members Pam Howard and Bruce Mail also took part in the Cologne Marathon, with Howard also achieving a personal best time.

More local to home, Clive Burrow and Tony O'Callaghan took on the Royal Parks Half Marathon, with Burrow running for the London Air Ambulance.

Éloïse Jones and Melissa Lunn ran the Oxford Half Marathon in the rain, while Steve Constantinou, Brian Cross, Caroline Hall Cross, Debbie Jones and Darren Radford represented the club at the Tiptree 10 race.

54 members took part in at eight different Parkruns, including in Cologne, Barking, Great Dunmow, Harrow Lodge, Lincoln, Raphael, Sittingbourne and St Mary's .

Kate Pettit celebrated her 150th Parkrun by competing in the Harrow Lodge Parkrun as a superhero, along with fellow runners.