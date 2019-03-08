Havering 90 Joggers tackle marathons

Trish Groves and Carol Nelson at the Great North run (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers) Archant

Havering 90 Joggers member David Bacon took on the New Forest Marathon on Sunday, running past the stunning scenery and a few new Forest Ponies.

Brian Fry completed the Paras 10 race in Chelmsford, running ten miles with a heavy pack on his back.

Brian Cross, David Dixon, Trish Groves, Caroline Hall-Cross, Carol Nelson and Daniel Noonan all travelled to Newcastle to run The Great North Run, taking on the sights, sounds and experiencing the largest half marathon in the world.

More than 58 other members took on ten different parkruns including in Newcastle, Bristol, Essex, London and Italy to name a few locations.

Keith Bates (34:31), Gary Binder (21:47), Sandra Dalton (26:01), Daniel Elwood (17:56), Gary Flint (20:32), Tony Gray (25:28), Roy Hendley (20:40), Lee Kyson (34:30) and Catherine Pettit (24:39) all achieved new personal best times.