Havering 90 Joggers take part in Clacton half marathon

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 August 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at Clacton half marathon (Pic: Caroline Hall Cross)

Havering 90 Joggers at Clacton half marathon (Pic: Caroline Hall Cross)

Archant

Eight Havering '90 Joggers members went to Clacton on Sea to attend the Clacton 10km and half marathon on the weekend.

There were also 61 members at 14 different parkruns including two members running at Clermont Waterfront parkrun in Florida, USA.

Eight members beat their course bests last weekend including Gary Binder (22:46), Richard Cossey (28:51), Sandra Dalton (26:13), Gary Flint (21:13), Tony Gray (26:20), Charlotte Jeffs (31:44), Catherine Pettit (25:19) and Dan Smith (17:34).

The club is still looking for former members to get in touch about it's 30th anniversary event next year by emailing Committe@h90j.org.uk.

Havering 90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

If you're interested in joining get along to one of those dates.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

