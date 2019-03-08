Havering 90 Joggers take part in Clacton half marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Clacton half marathon (Pic: Caroline Hall Cross) Archant

Eight Havering '90 Joggers members went to Clacton on Sea to attend the Clacton 10km and half marathon on the weekend.

There were also 61 members at 14 different parkruns including two members running at Clermont Waterfront parkrun in Florida, USA.

Eight members beat their course bests last weekend including Gary Binder (22:46), Richard Cossey (28:51), Sandra Dalton (26:13), Gary Flint (21:13), Tony Gray (26:20), Charlotte Jeffs (31:44), Catherine Pettit (25:19) and Dan Smith (17:34).

The club is still looking for former members to get in touch about it's 30th anniversary event next year by emailing Committe@h90j.org.uk.

Havering 90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

If you're interested in joining get along to one of those dates.