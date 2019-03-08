Search

Havering 90 Joggers Burrow endure 50k race

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 August 2019

Clive Burrow at the Stour Valley 50k (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Havering 90 Joggers member Clive Burrow completed the Stour Valley 50k ultra trail marathon on Saturday.

Six Havering 90 Joggers tackled the Mill2Mill race (Pic: Andi Wright)Six Havering 90 Joggers tackled the Mill2Mill race (Pic: Andi Wright)

Many members took part in and volunteered at Havering Tri's Aquathlon where they swam 400m in The Coopers' Company and Coborn School and then ran 5km through Thames Chase.

More than 55 members were running, jogging or walking at eight different parkruns, with Tony Gray (26:27) and Rosemarie Sayer (44:24) both beating their course bests and Kerry Curtis (31:07) setting an all-time 5km best time at Barking parkrun.

John Evetts completed his 200th run at Hockley Woods parkrun.

Six members of Havering Joggers took off their trainers and put on a wetsuit to take part in the Mill to Mill Slow Swim event in Dedham, to swim 1.5 miles in the River Stour with a picnic along the river to finish.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursdays.

