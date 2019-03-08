Havering 90 Joggers tackle races and parkruns

Havering '90 Joggers had 46 runners competing against eight other East London clubs at the ELVIS race.

The men and ladies teams both came sixth, pushing the Joggers male team up to fifth and the ladies to seventh overall with four more races to go in the series.

They also had another 45 runners at the Felstead 10k run with Melanie Green and Chris Thomas both getting new personal best times.

Chus Brill, Suzanne Green and Andi Wright took part in the Margate Race for Life 10km.

Dean Bates ran the Kirste 5 Mile Memorial race in memory of Kirstie Bowman of Benfeet Running club who passed away in 2012.

There were 49 members are nine different parkruns with Sandra Dalton and Terry Corti running at the Eden Project parkrun, after which runners can visit the Eden Project for free and spent the day exploring the grounds.

Dalton also beat her previous course records there with a time of 26:28.