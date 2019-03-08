Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering 90 Joggers tackle races and parkruns

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 24 July 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at Felstead 10k (Pic: Brian Parish)

Havering 90 Joggers at Felstead 10k (Pic: Brian Parish)

Archant

Havering '90 Joggers had 46 runners competing against eight other East London clubs at the ELVIS race.

The men and ladies teams both came sixth, pushing the Joggers male team up to fifth and the ladies to seventh overall with four more races to go in the series.

They also had another 45 runners at the Felstead 10k run with Melanie Green and Chris Thomas both getting new personal best times.

You may also want to watch:

Chus Brill, Suzanne Green and Andi Wright took part in the Margate Race for Life 10km.

Dean Bates ran the Kirste 5 Mile Memorial race in memory of Kirstie Bowman of Benfeet Running club who passed away in 2012.

There were 49 members are nine different parkruns with Sandra Dalton and Terry Corti running at the Eden Project parkrun, after which runners can visit the Eden Project for free and spent the day exploring the grounds.

Dalton also beat her previous course records there with a time of 26:28.

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers tackle races and parkruns

Havering 90 Joggers at Felstead 10k (Pic: Brian Parish)

Swimming: Romford Town youngsters head to nationals

Romford Town youngsters face the camera

Luque grabs late equaliser for Daggers at Maidstone

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police hunting for romance scammer with links to Romford, Barking and Canning Town

Essex Police are looking for Ifeanyi Eze, also known as Ify. Picture: Essex Police

Educational knife crime event at Queen’s Hospital reaches out to young people across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

organiser Michael Magbagbeola with the NHS’ first Clinical Director for Violence Reduction, Martin Griffith. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists