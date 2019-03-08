Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering 90 Joggers rack up miles at Spitfire Scramble

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 July 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at Spitfire Scramble race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Havering 90 Joggers at Spitfire Scramble race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Archant

What a weekend for Havering 90 Joggers, more than 60 members were out at the local Spitfire Scramble event in Hornchurch Country Park, where teams of one up to eight run 5.75 mile laps for 24 hours.

Havering Joggers had 13 teams and four solo runners, solo runners Clive Burrow clocked up 12 laps (69 miles), Mark Dalby and Lucy Burdett had eight laps (46 miles) each.

Havering Joggers top teams Team Chocks Away Chaps ran 31 laps (178 miles), Bacon's Buddies ran 29(167 miles) and 522 Squadron ran 27 (155 miles).

You may also want to watch:

522 Squadron was the old team in the competition, with their eight members ages added up to 522.

In total Havering Joggers ran 1,845 mile, that's the distance from Hornchurch to Marrakesh.

Joggers attendance at parkrun was lower with 35 members at six parkruns.

Richard Cossey (29:24), Lee Kyson (35:53) and Jodie Schubert (24:52) all beat personal best times.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers rack up miles at Spitfire Scramble

Havering 90 Joggers at Spitfire Scramble race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering maintains record number of parks flying Green Flags

Raphael Park in Main Road, Gidea Park is one of 14 parks to receive a Green Flag accolade for a second year running. Picture: Ken Mears

Noak Hill Sports Complex to host fun-packed open day

Havering Council leader Councillor Roger Ramsey officially opens the Noak Hill Complex. Picture: Havering Council

TfL weighing up plan to convert Gallows Corner into Y-shaped flyover

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists