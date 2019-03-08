Havering 90 Joggers rack up miles at Spitfire Scramble

What a weekend for Havering 90 Joggers, more than 60 members were out at the local Spitfire Scramble event in Hornchurch Country Park, where teams of one up to eight run 5.75 mile laps for 24 hours.

Havering Joggers had 13 teams and four solo runners, solo runners Clive Burrow clocked up 12 laps (69 miles), Mark Dalby and Lucy Burdett had eight laps (46 miles) each.

Havering Joggers top teams Team Chocks Away Chaps ran 31 laps (178 miles), Bacon's Buddies ran 29(167 miles) and 522 Squadron ran 27 (155 miles).

522 Squadron was the old team in the competition, with their eight members ages added up to 522.

In total Havering Joggers ran 1,845 mile, that's the distance from Hornchurch to Marrakesh.

Joggers attendance at parkrun was lower with 35 members at six parkruns.

Richard Cossey (29:24), Lee Kyson (35:53) and Jodie Schubert (24:52) all beat personal best times.