Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering 90 Joggers Gaskin and Kelly complete marathon in Wales

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 July 2019

Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly at the end of the Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly at the end of the Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Archant

Havering 90 Joggers Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly both travelled to Wales for the Long Course Weekend event.

The pair both swam 2.4 miles Friday, cycled 112 miles Saturday and ran full marathon on Sunday to complete a full distance Triathlon split over three days.

You may also want to watch:

Dave Sherman competed at the Challenge Roth event where he competed at the Full Distance Triathlon all in the same day, so also swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles in a time of 12 hours and 49 minutes.

Members were also at other events this weekend with Christina Clementson beating her best time at the JP Morgan Challenge against 15,000 other runners.

Leanna Romano was first lady at the Run Haleigh event and Darren Radford beat his best time at the second Orion Forest 5 event.

They also had 51 members out at nine parkruns this weekend with Gary Flint (21:38), Andrew Houseago (23:29), Simon Maley (26:22), Catherine Pettit (26:37) and Stephanie Phillips (23:44) all beating their best times.

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers Gaskin and Kelly complete marathon in Wales

Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly at the end of the Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Needham Market midfielder Mills on trial at Daggers

Adam Mills celebrates scoring for Needham Market (Pic: Ben Pooley)

Harold Wood vice-captain Ikram delighted to be sitting top

H Afzal and H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists