Havering 90 Joggers Gaskin and Kelly complete marathon in Wales

Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly at the end of the Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby) Archant

Havering 90 Joggers Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly both travelled to Wales for the Long Course Weekend event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair both swam 2.4 miles Friday, cycled 112 miles Saturday and ran full marathon on Sunday to complete a full distance Triathlon split over three days.

You may also want to watch:

Dave Sherman competed at the Challenge Roth event where he competed at the Full Distance Triathlon all in the same day, so also swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles in a time of 12 hours and 49 minutes.

Members were also at other events this weekend with Christina Clementson beating her best time at the JP Morgan Challenge against 15,000 other runners.

Leanna Romano was first lady at the Run Haleigh event and Darren Radford beat his best time at the second Orion Forest 5 event.

They also had 51 members out at nine parkruns this weekend with Gary Flint (21:38), Andrew Houseago (23:29), Simon Maley (26:22), Catherine Pettit (26:37) and Stephanie Phillips (23:44) all beating their best times.