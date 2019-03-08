Havering 90 Joggers attend Run Fest Run

Havering 90 Joggers members at ELVIS race (Pic: Mark Dalby) Archant

Havering 90 Joggers members Carol Nelson, Stephanie Phillips, Louise Pollock and Barry Smith attended the RunFestRun event in the stunning Wiltshire countryside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a weekend festival of running events and music, including a 5k, a half marathon and music from the likes of Olly Murs, Razorlight and Faithless.

Other members tackled the annual Thames Chase 10k event with Clive Tweedie finishing first in the male over 60 category.

You may also want to watch:

The club also had 34 members at the Dagenham 88 Runners five mile East London v Interclub Series (ELVIS) with Leila Felix, Melanie Green, Guy Hildreth and Bruce Mail all beating last years' time.

Havering 90 Joggers hosted their annual Midweek five mile race at Raphael Park on Wednesday.

They fielded over 30 runners, Dan Smith (29:06) put in the best performance for the Joggers coming eighth.

Chris Thomas and Laura Thomas completed the Wincle trout 2019 race both winning a Trout instead of a medal.