Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 May 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Archant

Havering '90 Joggers had 14 members supporting the Halstead and Essex Marathon by running a water station to supply the runners with much needed refreshment as they ran.

Chris Constantinou, Ron Dobie and Denis Mole also ran the marathon, while Clive Burrow volunteered at the Chiltern Ridge ultra-marathon.

You may also want to watch:

Members Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly competed at the Mallorca Ironman 70.3 relay, with Gaskin cycling 90km and Kelly running 21km.

Ron Seddon came second at the East Grinstead Triathlon and Ester Hetterley competed at the 10km cross country series. The club had 16 members take part in the in Bluebell five mile run in Benfleet with Danielle Charman beating her best time by two minutes.

Other members took part in nine different parkruns, including Isle of White, Jersey, Folkestone and Yeovil with Peter Burdett (22.33), Susan Campbell (35.39), Kerry Curtis (31.12) and Kerry Houseago (35.38) all beating their course records.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists