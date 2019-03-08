Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby) Archant

Havering '90 Joggers had 14 members supporting the Halstead and Essex Marathon by running a water station to supply the runners with much needed refreshment as they ran.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Constantinou, Ron Dobie and Denis Mole also ran the marathon, while Clive Burrow volunteered at the Chiltern Ridge ultra-marathon.

You may also want to watch:

Members Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly competed at the Mallorca Ironman 70.3 relay, with Gaskin cycling 90km and Kelly running 21km.

Ron Seddon came second at the East Grinstead Triathlon and Ester Hetterley competed at the 10km cross country series. The club had 16 members take part in the in Bluebell five mile run in Benfleet with Danielle Charman beating her best time by two minutes.

Other members took part in nine different parkruns, including Isle of White, Jersey, Folkestone and Yeovil with Peter Burdett (22.33), Susan Campbell (35.39), Kerry Curtis (31.12) and Kerry Houseago (35.38) all beating their course records.