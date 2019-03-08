Havering 90 Joggers out in force over Bank Holiday

Havering 90 Joggers at Camden Social (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers) Archant

Havering '90 Joggers have been out running across the United Kingdom this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Cross and Caroline Hall Cross were representing the club at High East 10km in Essex, with Brian snagging a new personal best.

Esther Hetterley bagged a personal best at the Olympic Park 10km by 21 minutes in East London.

You may also want to watch:

There were 57 Joggers at 11 different parkruns this weekend, with clubs members running in Birmingham, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Essex, Kent, Lincoln and London.

Danielle Cross (38:29), Louise Pollock (28:46) and Andi Wright (33:28) all beat their course bests.

It is not all about races and parkrun at Havering '90 Joggers, ten Joggers went on a social run exploring the canals of Camden on Bank Holiday Monday with the finishing line at a local public house.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm at Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.