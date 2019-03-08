Havering 90 Joggers out in force over Bank Holiday
PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 May 2019
Havering '90 Joggers have been out running across the United Kingdom this weekend.
Brian Cross and Caroline Hall Cross were representing the club at High East 10km in Essex, with Brian snagging a new personal best.
Esther Hetterley bagged a personal best at the Olympic Park 10km by 21 minutes in East London.
There were 57 Joggers at 11 different parkruns this weekend, with clubs members running in Birmingham, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Essex, Kent, Lincoln and London.
Danielle Cross (38:29), Louise Pollock (28:46) and Andi Wright (33:28) all beat their course bests.
It is not all about races and parkrun at Havering '90 Joggers, ten Joggers went on a social run exploring the canals of Camden on Bank Holiday Monday with the finishing line at a local public house.
Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm at Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.