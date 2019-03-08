Havering 90 Joggers enjoy sunshine at parkruns

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Havering 90 Joggers enjoyed a nice and sunny bank holiday weekend with 64 members out at twelve different parkruns.

Two members flew to Dublin to take part in the Poolbeg parkrun for a bit of parkrun tourism.

David Blogg (30:54), Richard Cossey (28:02), Mark Dalby (19:34), Roy Hendley (22:02) and Debbie Jones (31:04) all beat their course records

Member Hilly Dowsett swapped her running trainers for flippers to compete in a 24 hours swim.

A number of runners including Lucy Burdett, Napoleon Charaklias, Christina Clementson, Mark Dalby, Anbarasu Govindasamy, Trish Groves, Guy Hildreth, Carol Nelson, Darren Radford, Joanne Reeves, Leanna Romano, Brian Slade and Sue Spong will all be running the London Marathon this weekend.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.