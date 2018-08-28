Search

Havering 90 Joggers tackle marathons and park runs in force

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at the Great Bentley Half Marathon (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Havering 90 Joggers at the Great Bentley Half Marathon (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Archant

Havering 90 Joggers had nine club members compete among hundreds at the Great Bentley Half Marathon.

Clive Tweedie and Denis Mole both finished top of the bill in their age groups while Maria Brill (2:23) set a new personal as she cut her time down by 10 minutes.

The Joggers also had 36 members take part in park runs on Saturday at venues including Sheringham, Brentwood, Gunnersby and Harrow Lodge Park.

Susie Belle was second lady to finish at South Woodham Ferrers while Kate Pettit completed her 100th parkrun at Harrow Lodge.

Five runners took part in the Cancer Research London Winter Run on Sunday.

Laura Thomas achieved a personal best for a 10K finishing in one hour and three minutes.

The club meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health and Fitness Centre in Abss Cross Lane.

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

