Havering 90 Joggers tackle marathons and park runs in force

Havering 90 Joggers at the Great Bentley Half Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers had nine club members compete among hundreds at the Great Bentley Half Marathon.

Clive Tweedie and Denis Mole both finished top of the bill in their age groups while Maria Brill (2:23) set a new personal as she cut her time down by 10 minutes.

The Joggers also had 36 members take part in park runs on Saturday at venues including Sheringham, Brentwood, Gunnersby and Harrow Lodge Park.

Susie Belle was second lady to finish at South Woodham Ferrers while Kate Pettit completed her 100th parkrun at Harrow Lodge.

Five runners took part in the Cancer Research London Winter Run on Sunday.

Laura Thomas achieved a personal best for a 10K finishing in one hour and three minutes.

The club meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health and Fitness Centre in Abss Cross Lane.