Havering 90 Joggers take on Benfleet 15 race

Havering 90 Joggers at Benfleet 15 race (Pic: Clive Burrow) Archant

Havering 90 Joggers had 12 runners brave a chilly morning at Hadleigh Park to run the Benfleet 15 mile trail race.

Frank Schubert completed his 300th park run as he tackled the Harrow Lodge park run on Saturday, along with 34 other club members, and 30 others members were at park runs across the country.

Maria Brill (30:33), Susan Campbell (34:47), Caroline Cross (30:34), Mark Dalby (20:42), Andrew Houseago (23:54), Elaine Richardson (26:57), Ray Shaw (32:32) and Andi Wright (31:31) all beat their course records.

Jon Warren was the first person home at Raphael parkrun with Richardson who would have been second based on her age grading.

H90J have a friendly set up for beginners, Learn 2 Run session with qualified leaders, that takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7.15pm at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.