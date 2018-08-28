Search

Havering 90 Joggers celebrate their success in 2018

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers pose for the camera with their awards (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Havering 90 Joggers pose for the camera with their awards (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Archant

Havering ’90 Joggers held their annual awards evening and Christmas canter race on Tuesday evening to celebrate the club’s running success.

Throughout the year members were split into nine divisions and invited to complete at eight different races, mostly 10k with one 10-mile to compete for trophies.

Dave Sherman, Guy Hildreth, John Rozee, Brian Parish, Kate Pettit, Emma Bolton, David Skinner, Melanie Green and Andi Wright all completed five or more races and came first in their divisions.

Ron Dobie, club president, said: “This year Joggers members have performed brilliantly, with a special mention to our nine members who represented the club at all the races, well done all.”

Lucy Burdett, Laura Kelly and Brian Slade ran the Sikhs In The City half marathon on Sunday, while 23 Joggers went on a guided Christmas-themed run to check out the festive lights from Tower Hill to Marble Arch.

There were also 41 members at parkruns, with Peter Burdett (22.40) and Caroline Cross (31.48) both beating their personal best times.

