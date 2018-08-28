Search

Havering 90 Joggers raise money for charity with Santa run

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers after finishing their charity run (Pic: Guy Hildreth)

More than 15 Havering ’90 Joggers dressed up for Christmas and ran from Abbs Cross Sport Centre to Upminster in aid of charity.

The runners raised a total of £288 for First Steps charity by running from the Sports Centre through Hornchurch town centre and ending in Upminster as part of their annual charity Santa run.

First Step is a small local charity in Hornchurch, established in 1988 for families of children with special needs and or disabilities, living in the Borough of Havering.

Mark Halls, CEO of First Step, said: “We are very grateful to Havering 90 Joggers for their continued support and commitment to raising funds, and thank everyone in our community who donated so generously during the Santa run.”

The charity always looking for fund raisers and volunteers in the community.

If you can help contact the Fundraising Manager on 01708 556355.

