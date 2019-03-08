Search

Havering 90 Joggers take on London Vitality 1000

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 May 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at the London Vitality 1000 (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Archant

Havering '90 Joggers were out in force this weekend at the London Vitality 1000.

Many also ran as fast as they could the day before at the Westminster Mile claiming some great personal bests, all the family got involved in the adult and children races.

Danny Meredith earned himself a new personal best with many running the 10k distance for the very first time after completing the learn to run programme

Mark Dalby and Matt Keyworth completed the Edinburgh Marathon.

Club members showed their support at various parkrun this week including Kate Pettit and Gary Flint at Southwark parkrun making it their 20th different parkrun tourist visit.

If you are a former member of Havering '90 Joggers please get in touch about our 30th Anniversary event next year.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

Most Read

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

The London Fire Brigade was called to a fire in a shop at the junction of London Road and Cromer Road at 8.18pm on Friday. Picture: Google Maps

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Voter turnout in Havering for the European Elections 2019 was 37pc. Picture: Rui Vieira

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

