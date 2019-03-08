Havering 90 Joggers take on London Vitality 1000

Havering '90 Joggers were out in force this weekend at the London Vitality 1000.

Many also ran as fast as they could the day before at the Westminster Mile claiming some great personal bests, all the family got involved in the adult and children races.

Danny Meredith earned himself a new personal best with many running the 10k distance for the very first time after completing the learn to run programme

Mark Dalby and Matt Keyworth completed the Edinburgh Marathon.

Club members showed their support at various parkrun this week including Kate Pettit and Gary Flint at Southwark parkrun making it their 20th different parkrun tourist visit.

If you are a former member of Havering '90 Joggers please get in touch about our 30th Anniversary event next year.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.