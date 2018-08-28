Search

Havering 90 Joggers coach Sherman leads the way

PUBLISHED: 10:04 16 January 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at One Tree Hill Cross Country race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Havering 90 Joggers at One Tree Hill Cross Country race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Archant

Havering 90 Joggers chief coach Dave Sherman completed the Dopey Challenge in Disneyland Florida, completing four races, 5km, 10km, half and full marathon over four days.

Dopey Challenge prizes (Pic: Dave Sherman)Dopey Challenge prizes (Pic: Dave Sherman)

More than 33 members were at the One Tree Hill Cross Country race with Darren Radford and Bruce Mail beating last year’s time, and Mark Dalby being first male and Kate Pettit first lady back for the Joggers.

Andrew Houseago set his new 5k personal best at the Chase the Moon Olympic Park 5k.

Kim Parker and Brigid Mallee completed their 50th parkrun amongst the 63 members who were out at five parkruns on Saturday morning with runners at Barking, Harrow Lodge, Mile End and Raphaels parkruns.

Esther Hetterley (38:59), Bruce Mail (38:14), Janet Shaw (32:15), Nora Tomlin (35:18) and Caroline Wilson (32:10) all beat their course bests at different runs on the weekend.

