Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

BrucieBaby (Bruce Li)

Havering 90 Joggers had 57 members out at parkruns with members running worldwide including in Florida, Singapor, and locals runs such as Barking, Brentwood, Harrow Lodge, Raphaels and Walthamstow parkruns, and a couple further afield in Lincoln and Pymmes.

Trish Groves (29:32), Amanda Keasley (26:12), Nora Tomlin (35:48) and Andi Wright (31:51) all beating there course records.

Worldwide there were over 340,000 park runners running on Saturday to set a new attendance record for parkrun, which originally started with only 13 runners at Bushy Park, London in October 2004.

Havering ’90 Joggers will be celebrating the New Year by hosting an Active Wear Charity Swish on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the January, 15 to January, 24 on club nights at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.

The club will be accepting donations of clean, good quality sportswear to donate to the Swish.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists