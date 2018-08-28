Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li) BrucieBaby (Bruce Li)

Havering 90 Joggers had 57 members out at parkruns with members running worldwide including in Florida, Singapor, and locals runs such as Barking, Brentwood, Harrow Lodge, Raphaels and Walthamstow parkruns, and a couple further afield in Lincoln and Pymmes.

Trish Groves (29:32), Amanda Keasley (26:12), Nora Tomlin (35:48) and Andi Wright (31:51) all beating there course records.

Worldwide there were over 340,000 park runners running on Saturday to set a new attendance record for parkrun, which originally started with only 13 runners at Bushy Park, London in October 2004.

Havering ’90 Joggers will be celebrating the New Year by hosting an Active Wear Charity Swish on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the January, 15 to January, 24 on club nights at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre.

The club will be accepting donations of clean, good quality sportswear to donate to the Swish.