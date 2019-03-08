Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Half-marathons the order of the weekend for Havering ‘90 Joggers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 March 2019

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J)

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J)

Archant

The latest news from the Haverin ‘90 Joggers club

Six Havering ’90 Joggers members were in action at four different half-marathon races last weekend.

Caroline Cross and Anbarasu Govindasamy ran the London Landmarks race, with the former beating her personal best by 10 minutes.

Leila Felix was in action in Colchester, while Louise Pollock and David Dixon ran the Lea Valley race and Clive Burrow took in the Maverick Trail event.

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright all took part in the Smugglers Cove 10k in Kent.

A total of 54 Joggers took part in various parkruns, with new personal bests for Gary Binder (23:07), Jodie Schubert (27:28), John Ford (28:11), Nicola Surridge (30:12), Laura Thomas (30:19) and Esther Hetterley (38:42).

Havering ’90 Joggers meet every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

Members are asked to meet at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Half-marathons the order of the weekend for Havering ‘90 Joggers

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J)

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion hope attack clicks at home to Canvey Island

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by Robert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Upminster face crucial game at home to Mersea Island

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists