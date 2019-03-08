Half-marathons the order of the weekend for Havering ‘90 Joggers

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J) Archant

The latest news from the Haverin ‘90 Joggers club

Six Havering ’90 Joggers members were in action at four different half-marathon races last weekend.

Caroline Cross and Anbarasu Govindasamy ran the London Landmarks race, with the former beating her personal best by 10 minutes.

Leila Felix was in action in Colchester, while Louise Pollock and David Dixon ran the Lea Valley race and Clive Burrow took in the Maverick Trail event.

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright all took part in the Smugglers Cove 10k in Kent.

A total of 54 Joggers took part in various parkruns, with new personal bests for Gary Binder (23:07), Jodie Schubert (27:28), John Ford (28:11), Nicola Surridge (30:12), Laura Thomas (30:19) and Esther Hetterley (38:42).

Havering ’90 Joggers meet every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

Members are asked to meet at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.