Havering '90 Joggers athletes complete mammoth relay race

Havering '90 Joggers at the Greenbelt of London relay (pic: H90J) Archant

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering '90 Joggers had a squad of 11 athletes run a relay around the Greenbelt of London over two days, starting at Hampton Court, and ending at the Hawker Centre.

The team completed 22 stages covering 220 miles in 31 hours and 23 minutes, placing 45th out of 52 teams.

You may also want to watch:

Brian Parish ran the Great Manchester Run, while David Skinner completed the Paras 10-Mile Endurance race from the Colchester Barracks, but decided not to run it with the 35 pound rucksack that some do, as Kevin Flower took in a Nuclear Rush event.

A total of 54 members ran at 11 different parkruns with Gary Binder (22:58) and Catherine Pettit (24:45) setting new bests.

*If you are a former member of Havering '90 Joggers they want to hear from you about a 30th anniversary event.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7.15pm) at Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre, Abbs Cross Lane.