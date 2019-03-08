Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 April 2019

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)

Archant

Pair were among 24 club members taking part in the event in the North West at the weekend

Melanie Green and Susie Warren both set new personal bests as part of a 14-strong Havering 90 Joggers group that took in the Manchester marathon.

Green smashed her previous mark by 52 minutes, while Green took 50 minutes off her best time for the distance.

Steve Constantinou, Brian Fry, Guy Hildreth and Debbie Jones ran their first marathons in Manchester, while Brian Parish ran the Vienna event.

Sue Spong was second in the F55 victory at the Paddock Wood half marathon, while Matt Keyworth completed eight miles at the London Adidas One Hour race.

A total of 24 club members were at the St Clare Hospice 10k, Caroline Cross, Kate Pettit and Ray Shaw all beating their previous best times.

There were 45 members running at various parkruns, with new course bests for Linda Cooper, Brian Cross, Andrew Lutterloch, Kya Odoe and Nicola Surridge.

Lisa Gaskin, Laura Kelly and Brian Slade swapped their running shoes for a bike at the Essex Roads Spring Lambs Cycle Sportive.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

A12 junction: Cow dies after lorry carrying cattle overturned at Brook Street Roundabout

A cow has died after a cattle truck overturned at Brook Street Roundabout on Wednesday, April 10. Picture: Sgt Collett

Hornchurch fall short in Velocity Trophy as Enfield crowned champions

Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists