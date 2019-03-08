Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J) Archant

Pair were among 24 club members taking part in the event in the North West at the weekend

Melanie Green and Susie Warren both set new personal bests as part of a 14-strong Havering 90 Joggers group that took in the Manchester marathon.

Green smashed her previous mark by 52 minutes, while Green took 50 minutes off her best time for the distance.

Steve Constantinou, Brian Fry, Guy Hildreth and Debbie Jones ran their first marathons in Manchester, while Brian Parish ran the Vienna event.

Sue Spong was second in the F55 victory at the Paddock Wood half marathon, while Matt Keyworth completed eight miles at the London Adidas One Hour race.

A total of 24 club members were at the St Clare Hospice 10k, Caroline Cross, Kate Pettit and Ray Shaw all beating their previous best times.

There were 45 members running at various parkruns, with new course bests for Linda Cooper, Brian Cross, Andrew Lutterloch, Kya Odoe and Nicola Surridge.

Lisa Gaskin, Laura Kelly and Brian Slade swapped their running shoes for a bike at the Essex Roads Spring Lambs Cycle Sportive.