Havering 90 Joggers enjoy marathon effort

PUBLISHED: 13:49 02 May 2019

Havering 90 Joggers members show off their London Marathon medals (pic:H90J)

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

It was an amazing weekend for Havering '90 Joggers as 14 members completed the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Some of those in action were pounding the streets of the capital for the first time, while others were running it for at least the third time.

Every Havering 90 member completing the race gave it their all to help raise over £13,000 for their respective charities.

Amy Freeman, Lucy Burdett, Napoleon Charaklias, Christina Clementson, Mark Dalby, Anbarasu Govindasamy, Trish Groves, Guy Hildreth, Carol Nelson, Darren Radford, Leanna Romano, Brian Slade and Sue Spong can all be proud of their efforts.

A total of 61 Joggers ran at five different parkruns, with Brian Cross completing his 100th race and Clive Burrow finishing an event at a 50th different location.

Havering '90 Joggers meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start time at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane

