Athletics: Havering 90 Joggers enjoy Big day out in London

Havering 90 Joggers were out in force at the Vitality Big Half in London on Sunday.

A group of 43 took part, with James Blogg leading the way in a new best of 1:21.

David Bacon (1:49), Grace Kelly, Josy Hughes and Trish Groves also set bests, as Charlotte Jeffs and Tom Manning produced great runs and Guy and Jack Hildreth and Caroline Cross ensured three generations of the same family finish.

Seven members took on the Essex 20, with Sue Spong winning her age group and Denis Mole finishing second in his category.

Darren Radford, Bruce Mail, Christina Clementson, Stephanie Phillips and Joanne Reeves also took part.

As February 29 fell on a Saturday, a group of 51 took part in three local parkruns - with it being another 28 years until they get the chance!

Caroline Wilson set a new best, as coach Dave Sherman swapped running shoes for a bike to complete the 65-mile hilly Kentish Killer.