Over 30 Havering joggers take part in third ELVIS race

Havering ''90 Joggers members took part in the third race of the East London V Interclub Series (ELVIS). Picture: Havering '90 Joggers Archant

A group of 37 Havering '90 Joggers took part in the third race of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The runners completed a 5km route around Queen Elizabeth Park, Stratford, for the race hosted by the East End Road Runners.

You may also want to watch:

Gary Binder, Jackie Butler, Leila Felix, Melanie Green, Lara Harradine, Louise Pollock and Darren Radford all beat last year's race times.

A total of 54 Havering '90 Joggers also ran at seven different parkruns, with Peter Burdett (22.33), Daniel Elwood (18.10), Eloise Jones (34.52) and Simon Maley (27.15) all beating their course records.

Josy Hughes and Caroline Hall Cross have recently completed the British Heart Foundation's London to Brighton bike ride.

Havering '90 Joggers are looking for former members to take part in next year's 30th anniversary event. If you are interested, please contact Mark Dalby by emailing dalbym@gmail.com.