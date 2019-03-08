Havering '90 Joggers' Clementson completes half marathon; other members take part in triathlon

Havering 90' Joggers at the Blackwater Triathlon in Maldon. Picture: Havering 90' Joggers Archant

Havering '90 Joggers member Christina Clementson travelled to Bristol to take on the Great Bristol Half Marathon on Sunday.

Clementson completed the race in a time of 1 hour and 51 minutes, while James Blogg, Denis Mole, Stephanie Phillips and Sue Spong all ran the Pleshey & Essex Half Marathon.

Phillips ran her personal best, Mole was the first over 70 vet and Spong was the third over 55 vet.

At the Blackwater Triathlon in Maldon, Jane Evans, Melanie Green, Caroline Hall Cross, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright completed the novice distance.

Mark Dalby, Darren Radford, Ron Seddon and Susie Warren all completed the sprint distance and Frank Schubert came second in the sprint distance relay team.

There were 57 members at seven different parkruns on Saturday, with Keith Bates (33:55), Tony Gray (25:46), Caroline Hall Cross (28:17), Lee Kyson (33:57) and Leanna Romano (21:31) all beating there course records.