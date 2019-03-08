Search

Havering 90 Joggers members set new bests at Brentwood half-marathon

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 March 2019

Havering 90 Joggers at the Brentwood half marathon (pic: H90J)

Archant

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Havering ’90 Joggers were out in force at the Brentwood half-marathon last weekend, with new personal bests for four members.

Susie Belle beat her previous mark by 18 minutes, while there were also new bests for Mark Dalby, Louise Pollock and Andi Wright.

Trish Groves and Carol Nelson tackled the Notts 20 in preparation of running the Virgin Money London Marathon at the end of April.

Barry Smith smashed his personal best at the Essex 5k Road Relays with a time of 17 minutes and 30 seconds.

There were 54 Havering ’90 Joggers at parkruns this weekend and while there were no personal bests, there was lots of fun and plenty of cups of tea were had by those in action.

Havering ’90 Joggers meet every Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre in Abbs Cross Lane.

The club meets on both evenings at 7.15pm with the intention of starting at 7.30pm.

