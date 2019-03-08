Havering '90 Joggers achieve high finishes at Billericay Striders event

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 November 2019

Havering '90 Joggers members. Picture: H90J

Havering '90 Joggers members. Picture: H90J

Archant

Fifty Havering '90 Joggers members competed at the Billericay Striders 10km race on Sunday, the final race in their internal grand prix race series.

Members Christina Clementson, Brian Cross, Kerry Curtis, Daniel Elwood, Guy Hildreth, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright all beat their best 10km times.

Sue Spong and Sue Dale came first in their age category and in the teams competition, the women's team of Clementson, Spong, Eleanor Mole and Emma Bolton came third.

The men's team consisting of Elwood, Dan Meredith, Hildreth and Gary Flint came second.

Andrew Houseago competed at the Chase the Moon race in Queen Elizabeth Park and achieved a 10km personal best.

With the final Grand Prix race on Sunday, Parkrun numbers were down with 34 members attending six different Parkruns as Kerry Curtis (30:30) and Michael Robinson (27:59) beat their PBs.

