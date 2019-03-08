Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club start ELVIS season well

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera Archant

Harold Wood Running Club took part in the first race of the new East London Five Interclub Series at Eastbrookend Country Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

A total of 26 members were in action in the five-mile off-road race, with the women's team placing fourth and the men finishing fifth.

Patrick Thoeung, Tracy Giddings and Ruth Quince all managed top-10 places.

A group of 22 members took on various parkrun challenges on Saturday morning, at Basildon, Dunstable Downs, Harrow Lodge, Mile End, Raphael and York, and Kerry Spink was first female finisher at Raphael's Park.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Leonard (21.43), Jenny Louden (23.33) and Joanne Rayment (42.13) all clocked personal bests.

Rachel Gayle completed her first 10k at the Vitality London event in 1:10, with others tackling the Thames Chase 10k.

Josh Jenner led a group of 14 members home in 44.55, pipping Jonny Le Roux (44.57) and Patrick Thoeung (44.59), who both ran personal bests.

Brynley Giddings (52.06), Tony Brooks (55.16), Tony Rawson (55.44), Ruth Quince (56.52) and Tracy Giddings (57.29) all beat the hour mark.

And the line-up was completed by Rachel Peck (67.21), Donna Ball (70.29), Steph Elsey (71.03), Lara Adeyinka (81.59), Grace Kelly (90.59) and Rose Kelly (100.39).