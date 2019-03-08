Search

Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club start ELVIS season well

PUBLISHED: 15:51 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 07 June 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Harold Wood Running Club took part in the first race of the new East London Five Interclub Series at Eastbrookend Country Park.

A total of 26 members were in action in the five-mile off-road race, with the women's team placing fourth and the men finishing fifth.

Patrick Thoeung, Tracy Giddings and Ruth Quince all managed top-10 places.

A group of 22 members took on various parkrun challenges on Saturday morning, at Basildon, Dunstable Downs, Harrow Lodge, Mile End, Raphael and York, and Kerry Spink was first female finisher at Raphael's Park.

Andy Leonard (21.43), Jenny Louden (23.33) and Joanne Rayment (42.13) all clocked personal bests.

Rachel Gayle completed her first 10k at the Vitality London event in 1:10, with others tackling the Thames Chase 10k.

Josh Jenner led a group of 14 members home in 44.55, pipping Jonny Le Roux (44.57) and Patrick Thoeung (44.59), who both ran personal bests.

Brynley Giddings (52.06), Tony Brooks (55.16), Tony Rawson (55.44), Ruth Quince (56.52) and Tracy Giddings (57.29) all beat the hour mark.

And the line-up was completed by Rachel Peck (67.21), Donna Ball (70.29), Steph Elsey (71.03), Lara Adeyinka (81.59), Grace Kelly (90.59) and Rose Kelly (100.39).

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

