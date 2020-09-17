Harold Wood Runners enjoy racing at Kew Gardens

Harold Wood Running Club had five members running at the Kew Gardens 10k with some spectacular times.

Kaye Jackson (53.53), Patrick Thoeung (38.19), Johnny Le Roux (40.58), Andy Leonard (40.44) and Pete Jackson (40.01) raced around the Royal Botanic garden in London.

On Sunday members completed the Virtual Great North Run and the Chingford League, with the club asked to attend the test five-mile race for the latter under Covid-19 restrictions at Epping Forest. Alan Woodroof and Chris Madell represented the green team.

Wood are now looking to start up the running club under Covid-19 restrictions and anyone interested in joining is asked to email info@haroldwoodruning.club.

Harold Wood Running Club meets at 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday at Harold Wood Park and completes longer runs on a Sunday at 8am.

Visit the club website at haroldwoodrunning.club for more information.