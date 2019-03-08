Search

Advanced search

HWRC members compete in Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 October 2019

Harold Wood Running Club at the Chingford League race. Picture: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club at the Chingford League race. Picture: HWRC

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) members have taken part in the Chingford League 5k race at Hog Hill.

Patrick Thoeung achieved his goal of coming in the top 50pc of male finishers in a particularly competitive field - which he did with a time of 21:13.

Thoeung, Jonny Le Roux and Alicia Gray also celebrated Parkrun's 15th birthday by taking part in the Bushy Park Parkrun on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

18 members took part in seven different Parkruns, with Joanne Rayment getting her fourth PB in five weeks with a time of 37:22.

The Havering Half Marathon was resurrected with a new route after 25 years on Sunday and Chris King finished in the top ten with a time of 1:22:58.

Josh Jenner (1:27:14), Dan Carr (1:29:25) and Jonny Le Roux (1:32:44) all recorded PBs, as did Andy Page (1:42:22) and Martin Hawker (1:47:34).

Susan Munns, Maggi Gotobed, Martina Murphy, and Thoeung all completed their first half marathons.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

HWRC members compete in Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

Harold Wood Running Club at the Chingford League race. Picture: HWRC

Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with overall start to the season

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Rainham vice-captain Ronnie Jackson hits ODI century for England Learning Disability team

Ronnie Jackson of Rainham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Romford racer Luff returns with stunning display

Matt Luff on the podium at Silverstone (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with performance in Notts County loss

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists