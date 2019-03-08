HWRC members compete in Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

Harold Wood Running Club at the Chingford League race. Picture: HWRC Archant

Harold Wood Running Club (HWRC) members have taken part in the Chingford League 5k race at Hog Hill.

Patrick Thoeung achieved his goal of coming in the top 50pc of male finishers in a particularly competitive field - which he did with a time of 21:13.

Thoeung, Jonny Le Roux and Alicia Gray also celebrated Parkrun's 15th birthday by taking part in the Bushy Park Parkrun on Saturday.

18 members took part in seven different Parkruns, with Joanne Rayment getting her fourth PB in five weeks with a time of 37:22.

The Havering Half Marathon was resurrected with a new route after 25 years on Sunday and Chris King finished in the top ten with a time of 1:22:58.

Josh Jenner (1:27:14), Dan Carr (1:29:25) and Jonny Le Roux (1:32:44) all recorded PBs, as did Andy Page (1:42:22) and Martin Hawker (1:47:34).

Susan Munns, Maggi Gotobed, Martina Murphy, and Thoeung all completed their first half marathons.