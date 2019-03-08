Search

Harold Wood Running Club’s Mann continues half-marathon mission

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019

Lynsey Mann, Donna Ball and Tracey Titley of Harold Wood Running Club at the London Landmarks half marathon (pic: HWRC)

Lynsey Mann, Donna Ball and Tracey Titley of Harold Wood Running Club at the London Landmarks half marathon (pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club’s Lynsey Mann completed her fourth half marathon in as many weeks as she took in the London Landmarks event.

Mann, who is raising money for the charity Families Against Corporate Killers, completed the race alongside Donna Ball and Tracey Titley.

Andy Leonard, Leanne Mitchell and Shweta Tiwari were also in half marathon action as they completed the Colchester race.

Brynley Giddings and Rosie Hatch took on a half marathon at the Run Fest at Lee Valley, where Tracy Giddings, Louise Cocksedge, Laura Smith, Liz Alderton and Gurjit Singh Bansal all ran a 10k.

A total of 26 Harold Wood athletes were in action at parkruns at locations including Brentwood, Burgess, Cwmbran, Dunstable Downs, Greenpoint (South Africa), Raphael and Whitstable Bay.

Jen Louden (24.11), Kathryn Weatherby (29.12) and Shelia Bower (37.51) all achieved new personal bests in their parkrun races.

