Harold Wood Runners tackle Chingford League and a virtual Halloween relay

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2020

Harold Wood Running Club members at Chingford League race (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members at Chingford League race (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had nine runners compete in the latest Chingford League race through Epping Forest.

Harold Wood Running Club members took part in a spooky virtual relay for Halloween (Pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club members took part in a spooky virtual relay for Halloween (Pic: HWRC)

The two lap course set across multi terrain saw some fantastic racing from the green team.

Patrick Thoeung flew round the course in 34.59 while Mick Brown, Paul Newland, Mike Westmore, Alan Woodroof and Allan Munns completing the course not long behind.

On the ladies side, Ruth Quince smashed the course in 42.43 and hot on her heels just behind was Susan Munns and Louise Marshall.

On Sunday, the club had 65 runners take part in our Spooky Virtual Relay, where they warmed-up to Michael Jackson’s hit song ‘Thriller’ before coming across pumpkins, witches, broomsticks, Spiders, skulls, and sweets.

Richard Rockcliffe and Alan Woodroof completed the virtual Havering Half Marathon on Thursday while Hannalise completed the English Channel Virtual Challenge.

