Harold Wood Running Club members completed Snowdon climb

PUBLISHED: 15:16 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 28 October 2019

Harold Wood Running club members Rosie Hatch, Adam Bartlett, Ruth Quince, Paul Depree and Helen and Josh Jenner successfully climbed Snowdon this week.

The club also had 20 runners at parkruns across six different locations including Hadleigh, Roding Valley, Raphael's, Victoria Dock and Treviso in Venice.

Rose Kelly tackled the Thurrock 10k on Sunday while six club runners attended the Chasing Pumpkins event at Haven's house in Woodford.

Joanne Rayment and Amanda Clark completed their first 10k race and Sophie Apps ran Wix five mile in a sub 40 minutes.

Mark Dalby flew to Italy to run Venice Marathon (4:43:03) and Josh Jenner who completed his sixth OMM - the Original Mountain Marathon - which this year took place in Costal Scotland.

The weekend saw him cover 54km with over 1500m of elevation gain over two days, navigating himself and his brother through the course.

