Harold Wood running duo Rockcliffe and Rawson tackled Olympic Park 10k

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2019

Louise Hawker, Sophie Apps and Lynsey Mann at Tiptree race (Pic: HWRC)

Louise Hawker, Sophie Apps and Lynsey Mann at Tiptree race (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club duo Richard Rockcliffe and Tony Rawson took part in the Olympic Park 10k run while others endured the ELVIS series and parkrun events.

More than 20 members tackled five different parkruns including Basildon, Raphaels, Upton House, Jersey and Medina IOW.

Keiley Gardner (30:27) and Claire King (37:23) both achieved new personal best times while Louise Hawker, Sophie Apps and Lynsey Mann ran Tiptree 10 miles on Sunday.

Parisa Skeldon achieved a new Half Marathon best, finishing Manchester HM in two hours and 15 minutes.

Susan Munns won the internal club competition during the ELVIS race season while the club was proud to have 56 runners take part.

Tracy and Brynley Giddings and Steph Elsey did all right races while 17 runners tackled six out of the eight.

The club also had three members successfully gaining a place in the London Marathon for next year.

