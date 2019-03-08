Harold Wood Running Club members break parkrun records

Harold Wood Running Club had 20 members toured across seven different parkruns on the weekend.

The runs included the likes of Raphael's, Ally Pally, Southend, Delamare, Cranleigh, Southwark and Brentwood.

Mark Dalby achieved a personal best time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds at Southend.

Charlie Fisher achieved her best time this year (24:49) and Leanne Mitchell (28:01) also got a new PB.

Ilona completed the Chiltern Ultra Challenge, walking 50 km in 10 hours and 43 minutes.

This week the club will have two ELVIS races including their own 5k race through Harold Wood Park and Pages Wood that took place on Wednesday.

A number of members will also take part in The Orion Forest 5 mile race on Saturday.

The club will also start up its Introduction to Running programme on August, 12, to get new members.