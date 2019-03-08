Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood Running Club members break parkrun records

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at Southend parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members at Southend parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had 20 members toured across seven different parkruns on the weekend.

The runs included the likes of Raphael's, Ally Pally, Southend, Delamare, Cranleigh, Southwark and Brentwood.

Mark Dalby achieved a personal best time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds at Southend.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie Fisher achieved her best time this year (24:49) and Leanne Mitchell (28:01) also got a new PB.

Ilona completed the Chiltern Ultra Challenge, walking 50 km in 10 hours and 43 minutes.

This week the club will have two ELVIS races including their own 5k race through Harold Wood Park and Pages Wood that took place on Wednesday.

A number of members will also take part in The Orion Forest 5 mile race on Saturday.

The club will also start up its Introduction to Running programme on August, 12, to get new members.

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood Running Club members break parkrun records

Harold Wood Running Club members at Southend parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Hornchurch boss Stimson happy to walk away from Daggers clash with no injuries

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Joan Luque of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Ice Hockey: Raiders to host Cardiff on open day

Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists