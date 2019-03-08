Search

Harold Wood runners tackle ELVIS race in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 09:04 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 23 July 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the ELVIS race (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club had 25 runners turn out for the fourth ELVIS race at Hainault Country Park.

Tracy Giddings managed a five-mile personal best despite the hilly course and weekend fatigue of the 24 hour Spitfire Scramble.

The next ELVIS race takes place on Wednesday, July, 31.

The club also had 30 members taking part in six different parkuns including Raphaels, St Albans, Harrogate, Liverpool, Mile End & Guernsey.

Lucy Walker achieved a new PB 34:01 at Raphaels.

There was a big celebration for Glen Wisbey's 50th parkrun, it was an 80's style theme, while one of the club's Introduction to Running graduates Amanda Clarke completed her first parkrun.

Harold Wood Running Club's next Introduction to Running programme starts on August, 12.

If anyone would like to learn to run please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.

