Harold Wood Running Club achieve personal bests at Brentwood 10k

Harold Wood Running Club had six members take on the Brentwood 10k run on the weekend.

Craig Brown (47:31), Bryn Giddings (50:59), Chris Madell (54:15), Tracy Giddings (55:04), Glen Wiseby (56:51) and Donna Ball (1:10:17) all took part with Chris and Tracy achieving new personal best times.

The club also had 21 runners take part in six different parkrun locations including Basildon, Raphael, Southend, Brentwood, Kingdom Park and the Himmel parkrun in Arizona.

Ian Ridgley came second overall in the Arizone parkrun while Charlie Fisher, Tracy Giddings and Glen Wisbey all bagged personal best times at Brentwood.

Liz Alderton finished second fastest with a time of 22 hours and 50 minutes at the Three Peaks Challenge.

Claire Brinsmead completed the Half Ironman challenge.

Harold Wood are set to have 40 runners take part in this year's 24 hour Spitfire Scramble in Hornchurch Country Park.