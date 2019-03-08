Search

Harold Wood Running Club tackle ELVIS race

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 June 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the ELVIS race (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club had 30 members take part in the third race in the East London Interclub Five Series (ELVIS) at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The race, which was hosted by the East End Road Runners, saw a number of the club's runners beat their personal best times for a 5km run.

Chris King, (18:17), Andy Leonard (20:45), Paul Depree (20:56), Rosie Hatch (21:57), Jenny Louden (23:37), Helen Jenner (25:36), Steph Elsey (28:48) and Kathryn Weatherby (28:59) all breaking their previous bests over the distance.

They also had 27 runners take part across five parkruns including Basildon, Dunstable Downs, Newborough Forest, Preston and Raphael.

Johnny Le Roux (20:02), Steph Elsey (29:27) and Joanne Rayment (41:06) all achieved parkrun personal bests, while Brynley (24:47) and Tracy Giddings (27:27) achieved course bests at Basildon.

