Harold Wood Runners tackle Edinburgh Marathon

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 May 2019

Harold Wood Running members Richard Rockcliffe, Craig Brown and Mark Dalby represented the club at the Edinburgh Marathon.

Rockcliffe took part in the Half Marathon and completed it in two hours, 14 minutes, and 22 seconds.

Dalby and Brown took part in the Marathon and finished in 4:08:55 and 4:29:58 respectively.

Elsewhere, Ingrid Dias completed the Westminster mile, while others tackled a number of parkruns including Barking, Frimley Lodge, Chelmsford Central, The Pastures and Raphaels Park.

Claire Freeman (31:31), Patrick Thoeung, (19:49), Andy Page (21:24) and Jonny Le Roux (20:21) all beat their personal best times.

This week marks the start of our ELVIS races (East London 5 Inter series) the first race is hosted by Dagenham 88 Runners.

The club meets 6.30pm Monday to Thursday at Harold Wood Park.

