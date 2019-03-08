Harold Wood Running Club take on Stampede 10k

Harold Wood Running Club had nine members take part in the Colchester Stampede 10k at Colchester Zoo.

Kathryn Weatherby took part in her first race with HWRC and her first official 10k race, with a great time of 1:00:12.

Martin Hawker (50.24), Brynley Giddings (50.15), Louise Hawker (55.46), Tracy Giddings (56.35), Lynsey Mann (1:00:16), Donna Ball (1:03:56), Laura Smith (1:05:04), and Louise Cocksedge (1:08:55) all picked up personal best times.

Andy Leonard completed the Hackney Half Marathon in an impressive time of one hour, 42 minutes and 31 seconds.

Parisa Skeldon (1:01:04) completed the Great Manchester 10k, Charlie Fisher and Tony Rawson endured the Nuclear Races, while Matt Matt Sigllechner completed the Superhero fun run at Raphael's park.

The club also had 19 members take part in four different parkruns including Barking, Basildon, Dunstable Down and Raphael.

Chris King (18:19), Jen Louden (23:38), Michaela Neild (27:01) and Sheila Bower (37:39) all got new personal best times.