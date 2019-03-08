Harold Wood Running Club tackle Bluebell five mile race

Harold Wood Running Club had 12 members take part in the Bluebell five mile cross country race in Rayleigh on Sunday.

Martin Hawker, Craig Brown, Mark Dalby, Brynley Giddings, Donna Ball, Tracy Giddings, Louise Hawker, Kim Whitby, Louise Cocksedge, Ilona Alaburda, Lauren McInerney and Steph Elsey all tackled the run.

Chris Madell took part to the Brighton Run2Music, where he managed seven laps of the circuit.

Alan Woodroof, Leanne Mitchell, Lynsey Mann and Richard Rockliffe attended the Chase the Sun race at the Olympic Park.

Lynsey Mann obtained a new 10K personal best time while Tony Rawson ran the BHF Tower of London run.

The club also had 20 runners take on parkruns across five different locations including Barking, Brentwood, Cwmbran, Yeovil and Raphael on Saturday.

Donna Ball celebrated her 50th parkrun at Raphael's Hawaiian Themed run.

Jackie Smith completed the MoonWalk London 2019.