Harold Wood Running club duo tackle marathon

Kerry Spink and Chris King at the end of the Milton Keynes Marathon (Pic: HWRC) Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members Kerry Spink and Chris King led the way by completing the Milton Keynes Marathon over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Rawson and club mates celebrate his 100th park run (Pic: HWRC) Tony Rawson and club mates celebrate his 100th park run (Pic: HWRC)

Spink and King finished the race in three hours, 37 minutes, and 13 seconds in what was Kerry's first-ever marathon.

Elsewhere, the club had 30 members taking part in parkruns including Eden Project in Cornwall and Raphael Park.

You may also want to watch:

There was a lot to celebrate at Raphael parkrun as it was the fourth anniversary Star Wars theme run as well as Tony Rawson's 100th parkrun.

Jonny Le Roux achieved a new personal best time of 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

Donna Ball will be celebrating her 50th parkrun this weekend.

The club's new Introduction to Running course starts on Monday, May, 13.

If anyone is interested in learning to run email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.