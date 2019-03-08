Search

Harold Wood Running club duo tackle marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2019

Kerry Spink and Chris King at the end of the Milton Keynes Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Kerry Spink and Chris King at the end of the Milton Keynes Marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members Kerry Spink and Chris King led the way by completing the Milton Keynes Marathon over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tony Rawson and club mates celebrate his 100th park run (Pic: HWRC)Tony Rawson and club mates celebrate his 100th park run (Pic: HWRC)

Spink and King finished the race in three hours, 37 minutes, and 13 seconds in what was Kerry's first-ever marathon.

Elsewhere, the club had 30 members taking part in parkruns including Eden Project in Cornwall and Raphael Park.

There was a lot to celebrate at Raphael parkrun as it was the fourth anniversary Star Wars theme run as well as Tony Rawson's 100th parkrun.

Jonny Le Roux achieved a new personal best time of 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

Donna Ball will be celebrating her 50th parkrun this weekend.

The club's new Introduction to Running course starts on Monday, May, 13.

If anyone is interested in learning to run email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

