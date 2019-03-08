Search

Harold Wood runners enjoy parkrun success

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 April 2019

Harold Wood runners at a parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club had 24 members take part in parkruns across five different locations.

The runs included the likes of Dunstable Downs, Poole, Raphael, Valentines and even as far as South Africa.

Steph Elsey achieved a personal best time of 29:29, knocking almost two minutes off her previous best.

Paul McAuliffe reached a milestone as he took part in his 50th parkrun, 42 of them being at Raphael Park and the remaining eight at Harrow Lodge.

Louise Hawker came first in her age category at Valentines while on her 20 miles run.

Elsewhere, Sophie Apps completed the Orion 15 Cross Country race on Sunday.

Apps finished the run in style with a glass of prosecco, which were handed out to every finisher.

While, Deb Kemp and Gaetano Ciotola both completed a 5k Swimathon (200 lengths) at the weekend.

The club meet in Harold Wood park every night at 6.30pm,

