Harold Wood Running Club’s Bartlett leads by example

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 March 2019

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford Relays (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford Relays (Pic: HWRC)

Harold Wood Running Club’s Adam Bartlett bagged the top prize at Lullingstone Park run on Saturday with a time of 20 minutes and 15 seconds.

Adam Bartlett at Lullingstone parkrun (Pic: HWRC)Adam Bartlett at Lullingstone parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

Patrick Theong took part in all the races and received a well deserved reward for his efforts as the Chingford league came to a close on Saturday at Wanstead flats.

Peter Jackson, Louise Hawker and Sophie Gyles all took part in the Victoria Park Half Marathon whilst Richard Rockcliffe completed the 5k.

Ian Grant (1:33) got a new personal best time at the Vitality Half Marathon in London on Sunday.

Mark Dalby (1:43) crossed the line shortly after with Lauren McInerney (2:08), Leanne Mitchell (2:09) knocked off an impressive two minutes from her previous half marathon, and Lynsey Mann (2:23) completed her second half marathon out of four for the month.

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Vitality half marathon (Pic: HWRC)Harold Wood Running Club members at the Vitality half marathon (Pic: HWRC)

Steph Elsey (31:05) achieved a new personal best during a park run.

