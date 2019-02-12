Harold Wood Running Club members take on marathons and park runs

Louise Hawker, Lynsey Mann and Peter Jackson at Dartford Half Marathon (Pic: HWRC) Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took on a number of challenges including half marathons and park runs.

Louise Hawker, Peter Jackson and Lynsey Mann tackled the Dartford Half Marathon with the later getting a new personal best time of two hours and 13 minutes.

Mark Dalby ran the Riverside 20 on Sunday along with Keiley Gardner who also ran the 10k at the Olympic Park on Saturday.

The HWRC Ladies endured the 5k Memory Glow walk which took them along the river and across iconic bridges, with views of the Shard, Tower Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Other members took part in four different park runs including Barking, Dunstable Downs, Raphael Park and Valentines. They had 11 volunteers at the park run including Gurj Singh Bansal who took on the role of Raphael’s run director.

The club revealed Louise Hawker as Improver of the Week and Tracy Giddings as Member of the Month.